Capgemini to double data, AI teams to 60,000 in 3 yrs: Nisheeth Srivastava

'Leveraging our global data and AI campus, we will train most of our employees, starting with our data and AI teams'

Nisheeth Srivastava, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Capgemini, India
Premium

Nisheeth Srivastava, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Capgemini, India

Ayushman Baruah
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Capgemini, the French information technology (IT) major, is strengthening its data and artificial intelligence teams as it doubles down on generative AI (GenAI). It has some 180,000 employees in India. NISHEETH SRIVASTAVA, chief technology and innovation officer (CTIO) of Capgemini in India, spoke with Ayushman Baruah about GenAI. Edited excerpts from an interview in Bengaluru.


What are Capgemini's plans to train employees on the foundations of GenAI?
Capgemini is a strong player in the data and AI market, bringing value to clients across industries and delivering projects at scale thanks to our data and AI consultants and engineers, our deep industry expertise, and our industrialised delivery assets. We will double our data and AI teams to 60,000 in three years as well

Topics : Capgemini information technology

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

