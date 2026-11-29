Since 1859, GRH has been the most challenging open problem in mathematics. The proof consists of 17 million lines of code written in a specialised language called Lean, a programming language used to write code, and machine-checkable mathematical proofs. Another mathematician, Alessandro Masullo immediately released a paper claiming a proof derived by conventional means. Masullo said his paper was incomplete, but Alpöge’s announcement induced him to release it, despite gaps in the logic.

Several teams of mathematicians have checked Alpöge’s paper. There’s a lot of unnecessary fluff. One team of mathematicians compressed it to some 76,000 lines of code and said it was correct. Translating from computer language into formal mathematical logic may take a while. Once that happens, Alpöge could win $1 million from the Clay Mathematics Institute for solving one of the famous Seven Millennium Problems. The GRH was an almost-throwaway conjecture made by Bernhard Riemann in a 10-page paper “On the number of primes less than a given magnitude.” Riemann (1826-1866) did ground-breaking work in analysis, differential geometry (Riemannian Geometry), and Fourier Analysis (breaking up signals, electrical currents, stock prices, etc, into simple waves). Einstein used Riemann’s insights to calculate the curvature of space in The General Theory of Relativity.

Riemann wrote only that one paper on number theory. His late professor, Carl Friedrich Gauss (1777-1855) had worked out a formula for counting the number of primes. He refined the counting formula. Divisible solely by 1 and themselves, prime numbers — such as 2, 3, 5, 7, and 11 — have been known since antiquity to be infinite in number. But there’s no way to predict where a prime number will occur in a number sequence. Checking if a number with many digits is prime is a long and tedious process. Prime numbers are used in encryption systems. The distribution of prime numbers is also closely mirrored in the distribution of energy levels in atomic nuclei.

Gauss found a way to closely estimate how many primes there would be in a range (between 1 to 1 million for example, there are 78,498 primes, and Gauss’ calculation indicates there could be about 78,627). Riemann’s prime-counting method works better for some ranges and is less accurate for others. But he also investigated a series called the Zeta Function, which has a deep connection to primes.

Zeta functions are numeric series. For example, the series 1+1/2+1/3 plus 1/.. divided by every number till infinity is a zeta function. So is 1 divided by the squares and cubes of all these numbers. Importantly, Zeta functions can also be written as complicated multiplications of primes.

Riemann reframed the paradigm by examining Zeta functions of complex numbers (where the imaginary square root of minus 1 is involved). He discovered that some complex Zeta series added up to zero and some of those zeros stacked up in a straight line at a specific value of 1/2. The GRH conjectures this pattern holds till infinity. Again importantly, the way those “non-trivial zeros” stack (the distances between them) has a distribution similar to prime numbers.

The hypothesis has been checked by supercomputers and found to be true for zeta functions running into the trillions. But that is not a proof that it holds till infinity although many theorems start with the line, “Assuming the RH is true.” It was always assumed that anyone who proved the GRH would have developed deep insights to supercharge our understanding of primes (and possibly, break encryption, and help nuclear physicists).

Lean and its logic is complex for human beings. The test is running a Lean proof through computers where the proof will not run line-by-line if there’s any inconsistency in logic. Teams have run the original 17 million lines and the compressed 76,000-line version successfully and say there is no doubt the proof is valid. This in itself validates the many results that assume the GRH is true.

Mathematicians like Alpöge will have to spend a lot of time turning the Lean versions into formal maths proofs that human beings can read and understand. As they do that, they may develop an understanding of Claude’s approach and translate that into insights which have other applications.

A problem solved

The problem: Generalised Riemann Hypothesis (GRH), which predicts how prime numbers — numbers with multiples 1 and themselves — are spread out across patterned groups of numbers

The proof: Alpöge took GRH and expanded it from one special function to a whole family of similar math functions in a paper composed with the help of Anthropic’s AI model Claude

The prize: Alpöge could win a $1 million prize from the Clay Mathematics Institute for solving one of the famous Seven Millennium Problems, if the GRH proof is verified