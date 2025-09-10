Cybersecurity hasn't kept pace with tech adoption: ESET's Parvinder Walia

Cybersecurity measures and policies in India have not kept pace with the rapid rise in adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, cloud and digital payments, leading to higher attacks on the country’s digital systems, Parvinder Walia, president (Asia Pacific and Japan) at cybersecurity firm ESET, pointed out.

"Many of these companies (in India) are so small that they do not have an in-house cybersecurity team, and rightly so, because maybe they want to invest more in their core expertise rather than investing a lot in cybersecurity. Their infrastructure is quite outdated," he said.