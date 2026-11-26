Major gaming firms recently argued in the Supreme Court that illegal offshore operators are booming, while legitimate online gaming businesses remain shut following India’s ban on online real money gaming (RMG). This is significant because in terms of the sector-wise share of annual media and entertainment revenue, online gaming and video games have accounted for a relatively smaller share post-RMG ban, while digital media, television, and print have contributed a larger share in most years. However, India is emerging as a major market for the gaming industry, with the number of online gamers rising from 183 million in 2017 to 517 million in 2025 and projected to reach 548 million in 2026. India ranks second after the US in its share of gaming firms worldwide.