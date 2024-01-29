Fossil announces exit from smartwatch market to focus on core lifestyle biz

American lifestyle brand Fossil has announced the end of its smartwatch division, according to a news report on The Verge. In an interview with the US-based media outlet, Fossil’s executive Vice President, Jeff Boyer said that the company is redirecting its resources to strengthen the core segments of its business.

“As the smartwatch landscape has evolved significantly over the past few years, we have made the strategic decision to exit the smartwatch business,” said Boyer. “Fossil Group is redirecting resources to support our core strength and the core segments of our business that continue to provide strong growth opportunities for us: designing and distributing exciting traditional watches, jewellery, and leather goods under our own as well as licensed brand names,” he added.

Fossil’s Gen 6 lineup of smartwatches, which were launched in 2021, are the last smartwatches by the company. However, Boyer has confirmed that Fossil will continue providing updates to its Google WearOS based smartwatches for the next few years.

According to the report, some Reddit users have been claiming that Fossil’s retail employees have said that the brand will no longer produce smartwatches. Past reports were claiming that the company is holding back the release of its new watches as it was waiting for a new chipset for its future smartwatch lineup. Reports suggesting Fossil’s exit from the smartwatch market started to emerge after the brand pulled out from the Consumer Electronic Show 2024 held earlier this month, which it has been a part of for the past few years.