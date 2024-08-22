Galaxy S24 FE could be Samsung next AI-enhanced smartphone: What to expect

Samsung is set to launch the Fan Edition (FE) model of its flagship Galaxy S24, as the smartphone has reportedly received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. According to 91mobiles, the anticipated Galaxy S24 FE has appeared on the BIS certification website under the model number “SM-S721B/DS”. Although the BIS certification does not provide detailed specifications, it indicates that the Galaxy S24 FE might be launching in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a design similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE. It will likely include a slightly rounded metal frame, a flat display with uniform bezels, and a glass back with separate camera cutouts for each sensor. New colour options, including Yellow and Blue, are anticipated.

Samsung traditionally uses a dual-chip strategy for its Fan Edition models, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip in the US and an Exynos chip for global markets. For the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung is expected to launch it with the Exynos 2400e chip globally. This chip is anticipated to be an underclocked version of the Exynos 2400, which powers the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models. The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be powered by a 4,565mAh battery.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, boasting a peak brightness of 1,900 nits and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. In terms of imaging, the smartphone is anticipated to include a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. A 10MP front-facing camera is also expected.

Most importantly, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature Samsung AI features such as Live Translate, Generative Edit, Interpreter, Summariser, and more.