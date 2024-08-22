Apple AirPods Max 2nd-gen may launch with iPhone 16 series: What to expect

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the second-generation AirPods Max alongside the anticipated iPhone 16 series next month. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the new AirPods Max 2 will feature significant upgrades that could bring it on par with the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds. Although the current generation of AirPods Max is priced higher than the AirPods Pro 2, it lacks some of the advanced audio features found in the latter. This could change with the release of AirPods Max 2.

AirPods Max 2: What to expect

The second-generation AirPods Max is expected to be powered by the H2 chip, which is currently featured in the AirPods Pro 2. This more powerful processor will enable several new features, such as Adaptive Audio, which dynamically switches between different Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) modes depending on the environment. The new model may also include the Conversation Awareness feature, which detects an ongoing conversation and lowers the volume of the music while isolating the voice for improved clarity. Another anticipated feature is Personalized Volume, which adjusts the volume of media based on the user's environment.