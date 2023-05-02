Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a arriving in India on May 11 as Flipkart exclusive



To the uninitiated, Google has scheduled its annual developers’ conference for May 10 where the American software giant would talk about new Pixel devices, Android, artificial intelligence (AI), and more. The Pixel 7a is expected to be one of the hardware products to be unveiled at the event, besides the Pixel Fold – Google’s maiden foldable device. Google India on Tuesday announced on Twitter that its latest phone is launching on May 11 as Flipkart exclusive. Though the company did not name the device, it is expected to be the Pixel 7a – based on the picture that goes with the tweet.



As for the cameras, the Pixel 7a is reported to bring a new 64-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor on the back, and a 10.8MP sensor on the front. The imaging system is expected to get the same suite of Google software as with the rest of the Pixel 7 line such as magic eraser and cinematic video. The Pixel 7a has been making rounds on the web and several news reports hint at possible all-round upgrades over the Google Pixel 6a. The upcoming smartphone engineered by Google is expected to sport a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. For perspective, the Pixel 6a had a screen of 60Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7a is expected to be powered by the second-generation Tensor chip, which is available in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7a is expected to be powered by a 4,500 mAH battery, supported by both wired and wireless charging. As for the operating system, it would boot Android 14 with Material You out of the box.

