close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'Godfather of AI' quits Google to warn about technology's dangers

OpenAI, Microsoft and Google are at the forefront of this trend, but IBM, Amazon, Baidu and Tencent are working on similar technologies, CNN reported

IANS New York
Google

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Geoffrey Hinton, who has been called the 'Godfather of AI, confirmed on Monday that he left his role at Google last week to speak out about the "dangers" of the technology he helped develop, according to a media report.

Hinton's pioneering work on neural networks shaped artificial intelligence systems, powering many of today's products. He worked part-time at Google for a decade on the tech giant's AI development efforts, but he has since come to have concerns about the technology and his role in advancing it, CNN reported.

"I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn't done it, somebody else would have," Hinton told the New York Times, which was first to report his decision.

In a tweet on Monday, Hinton said he left Google so he could speak freely about the risks of AI, rather than because of a desire to criticise Google specifically, CNN reported.

"I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google," Hinton said in a tweet, adding: "Google has acted very responsibly."

Jeff Dean, chief scientist at Google, said Hinton "has made foundational breakthroughs in AI" and expressed appreciation for Hinton's "decade of contributions at Google".

Also Read

OpenAI to soon monetise ChatGPT platform with a paid professional version

OpenAI announces ChatGPT chatbot: What is it, how it works, and limitations

Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works

What is ChatGPT-4 and how to use it right now: Everything you need to know

Italy orders OpenAI to stop processing users' data else face fine

AI chatbots have been used to create dozens of news content farms

Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

WhatsApp to do away with Google Drive dependence for backups, see details

90% IT decision-makers admit to reusing passwords at work: Report

WhatsApp bans record of over 4.7 mn bad accounts in India in March

Hinton's decision to step back from the company and speak out on the technology comes as a growing number of lawmakers, advocacy groups and tech insiders have raised alarms about the potential for a new crop of AI-powered chatbots to spread misinformation and displace jobs, CNN reported.

The wave of attention around ChatGPT late last year helped renew an arms race among the tech companies to develop and deploy similar AI tools in their products.

OpenAI, Microsoft and Google are at the forefront of this trend, but IBM, Amazon, Baidu and Tencent are working on similar technologies, CNN reported.

--IANS

san/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Google Chatbot

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

'Godfather of AI' quits Google to warn about technology's dangers

Google
2 min read

AI chatbots have been used to create dozens of news content farms

ChatGPT
6 min read

Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

instagram, social media, influencers, advertisements
2 min read

WhatsApp to do away with Google Drive dependence for backups, see details

WhatsApp
2 min read

90% IT decision-makers admit to reusing passwords at work: Report

tech
2 min read

Electric two-wheeler sales skid by nearly a fourth in April: VAHAN data

electric two wheeler
3 min read

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

Record GST collection in April is 'great news' for economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

India's April factory activity hits 4-month high of 57.2 on robust demand

factory, workers, tech
2 min read
Premium

Why former J&K Guv Satyapal Malik may be taking Modi's critics for a ride

Former governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satyapal Malik
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon