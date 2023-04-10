Google Pixel 7A design leaked ahead of launch: Check details here

Google is expected to launch its affordable smartphone, Pixel 7A smartphone, at its annual I/O developer conference on May 10 in USA. Ahead of the launch, images of the smartphone were leaked to reveal its design and colour scheme. Below are the details:

In terms of design, the upcoming Pixel 7A seems identical to the Pixel 7 that was launched last year. One leak shows a metal frame and camera bar with dual-camera system and LED flash on the back. On the front, the phone features a punch-hole camera cutout in the top center. Both the buttons are placed on the right side of the smartphone. The images also show considerable bezels on the four sides. The smartphone would be available in white, grey and blue colour options, according to the leaked images.

Other expected features include under the screen fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot for storage expansion, dual-SIM support, wireless charging, and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone is likely to boot Android 13 operating system.

The Google Pixel 7A is expected to sport a 6.1-inch OLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone would be the Tensor G2 processor, it is likely to have 64-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera sensor. The smartphone is expected to be offered in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.