Google Pixel 7A design leaked ahead of launch: Check details here

Pixel 7A seems identical to Pixel 7, having metal frame and camera bar with dual-camera system and LED flash on the back

BS Web Team New Delhi
Google

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Google is expected to launch its affordable smartphone, Pixel 7A smartphone, at its annual I/O developer conference on May 10 in USA. Ahead of the launch, images of the smartphone were leaked to reveal its design and colour scheme. Below are the details:
Design of Pixel 7A

In terms of design, the upcoming Pixel 7A seems identical to the Pixel 7 that was launched last year. One leak shows a metal frame and camera bar with dual-camera system and LED flash on the back. On the front, the phone features a punch-hole camera cutout in the top center. Both the buttons are placed on the right side of the smartphone. The images also show considerable bezels on the four sides. The smartphone would be available in white, grey and blue colour options, according to the leaked images.
Pixel 7A: What to expect?

The Google Pixel 7A is expected to sport a 6.1-inch OLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone would be the Tensor G2 processor, it is likely to have 64-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera sensor. The smartphone is expected to be offered in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
Other expected features include under the screen fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot for storage expansion, dual-SIM support, wireless charging, and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone is likely to boot Android 13 operating system.

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

