Lava Blaze 2 smartphone with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched at Rs 8,999

Home-grown smartphone maker Lava on Monday launched the Blaze 2. Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Amazon India from April 18. It is offered in 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration, and glass orange and glass blue colour. Below are the details:

The Lava Blaze 2 has a 13-megapixel-based dual-camera system on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. Its camera features include HDR, portrait, AI, pro, panorama, slow motion, filters, motion photo, and time lapse.

Powered by Unisoc T616 processor, the Lava Blaze 2 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system with an anonymous and auto call-recording feature built-in. The phone would get the Android 13 upgrade and two years of security updates, according to the company.