Hope to sell designed-in-India auto chips in 2-3 years, says Mindgrove CEO

Homegrown chip-design startup Mindgrove Technologies hopes to start selling its designed-in-India automotive chips over the next two to three years, even as it strengthens its system-on-chip portfolio in the biometric, consumer appliance, and electronics industry in that time, says Shashwath T R, co-founder and chief executive officer.

“We have never hidden our automotive ambitions, of course, but the standards in automotive are very high. In fact, the only industries above automotive are space and defence. The product lifecycles in the automotive industry are very long because you do not launch a car every year, and they (automotive companies) do not