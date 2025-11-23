How private equity-backed enterprises are driving the next wave of GCCs

A new and equally powerful chapter is unfolding, led by mid-market and private equity (PE)-backed enterprises that are setting the pace for the next wave of global enterprise growth, according to a report by ANSR and Wizmatic.

As of September 2025, over 610 emerging and PE-backed enterprises had established global capability centres (GCCs) in India.

Notably, 64 per cent of all new GCCs set up in this segment since 2020 are PE-backed.This surge underscores a critical shift: The GCC model is no longer the exclusive domain of Fortune 100 companies. It has evolved