Retail companies will have invested $31 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2028, says the World Economic Forum.International companies like eBay, Walmart, and Nordstrom are integrating Generative AI (GenAI) for diverse applications. In India, 71 per cent of retail businesses plan to adopt GenAI in a year, says a recent survey by EY. The main challenges they face are readiness, unclear use cases and skills gap.

