close
Sensex (0.53%)
65982.30 + 350.73
Nifty (0.47%)
19636.80 + 91.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5932.45 + 40.00
Nifty Midcap (0.55%)
40267.20 + 221.20
Nifty Bank (0.56%)
44459.40 + 246.05
Heatmap

India among top 3 nations with highest 5G base, roll-out remarkable: Nokia

Nokia posted 333 per cent growth in India sales at about Rs 9,500 crore in the June quarter of 2023

5G network

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 5G network roll-out in India has been remarkable and the country is among the top three nations with the largest 5G installed base in the world, a top Nokia official said.
Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark was addressing an event during the inauguration of the company's 6G research lab in Bengaluru on Thursday.
"5G roll-out in India is truly remarkable. This has been one of the fastest telecom network roll-outs ever and means India is now among the top three countries in the world that have the largest 5G installed base, with 5G download speeds beating those found in many advanced markets," Lundmark said.
While there has been a decline in telecom gear shipment across major geographies, the 5G roll-out in India has been able to offset a dip in the business of Ericsson and Nokia.
Nokia posted 333 per cent growth in India sales at about Rs 9,500 crore in the June quarter of 2023.
Ericsson reported 74 per cent growth in net sales in the June 2023 quarter in "South East Asia, Oceania and India" to around Rs 10,700 crore of which around 90 per cent of its business comes from India.

Also Read

Nokia G42 5G phone ready to go on sale from today, check where to buy

New Zealand govt to speed up 5G rollout to towns, rural black spot areas

Nokia Q1 net sales rise 10% to 5.8 bn euros as India biz jumps four-fold

Delicensing 6 Ghz band to hamper 5G, 6G roll out in India, incur loss: COAI

5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend: Report

Quick Heal v24 consumer-focused cyber security solution launched: Details

Carriers mulling new search app worried about contract with Google

Servers, not PCs, are the main growth engine in AI era, says Dell

US regulators seek to compel Musk to testify in their Twitter investigation

The AI dilemma: Is there a right balance between regulation and innovation?

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are expected to invest about Rs 75,000 crore in the current financial year to strengthen their networks, according to a report by JM Financial.
According to the report, Jio may invest around Rs 42,000 crore and Bharti Airtel around Rs 33,000 crore in FY24, but the investment will taper down after their 5G network roll-out target is met as per their announcement.
"We are satisfied with this work so far - but there is still more to do. We will continue to support India's digital transformation across industry, society and public services," Lundmark said.
Nokia's 6G Lab was inaugurated virtually by Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The first-of-its-kind project aims to accelerate the development of fundamental technologies and innovative use cases underpinned by 6G technology that will address the future needs of both industry and society.
Nokia's 6G lab will function as a platform for collaboration among industry stakeholders and facilitate the testing of innovative solutions while establishing their potential for commercialisation.
The lab includes a setup to research 'Network as a Sensor' technology that enables the network to sense objects, people and movement without the need for onboard sensors.
In the 6G era, 'Network as a Sensor' has been identified as a key enabling technology that supports the vision of bringing the digital and physical worlds together, Nokia said in a statement.
Sensing will be fully integrated into the wireless network and operate simultaneously with communication services.
"Nokia's experts at its Bengaluru centre will support India's ambition to make notable contributions towards global 6G technology standards. Further, it is in the process of building research collaborations with premier research institutes in India like IISc and IITs to further scale up the 6G research initiative in India," the statement said.
Last month, India's vision to have ubiquitous coverage under 6G technology was accepted by UN body ITU's Study Group in its meeting held in Geneva -- a move that is expected to reduce the cost of deployment of the next-generation technology.
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) decides on the development of international mobile telecommunication standards after coordination with its member countries, technology companies and other stakeholders.
India has already secured more than 200 patents on 6G technology through Industry and academic collaboration with the support of the Department of Telecom.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nokia India 5G network 5G in India

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon