Nokia G42 5G phone ready to go on sale from today, check where to buy

Good news for all Nokia lovers! The sale of the newly launched Nokia G42 commenes today, September 15, 2023. The device will be available for customers from 12 pm on Amazon.

Nokia G-series got another addition when the company launched the Nokia G42 5G in India on September 11, 2023. The latest Nokia 5G device was launched by its licensee HMD Global. The device has a 6.56-inch HD+ display that comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 480+ SoC processor, a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging and it also has triple rear cameras.

Nokia G42 5g Specifications

The latest Nokia 5G phone runs on Android 13, and the company promises to give two years of Android OS updates with three years of monthly security updates.

Screen

It has a 6.56-inch HD LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz offering peak brightness of 560 nits. The display also has additional protection with Gorilla Glass 3.

The device is powered with octa-core snapdragon 480+ SoC combined with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, and the RAM could be extended up to 11 GB virtually.

Camera

The Nokia g42 5G device features a triple rear camera of 50MP primary session and two 2MP sensors, the device is also equipped with an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity

The company has also done a good job with various connectivity options, such as GPS, Type-C USB port, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, along with an accelerator, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and e-compass.

Battery

The device is powered with a 5000mAh battery supporting 20W wired fast charging. The battery provides a battery backup of up to three days of playback time on a single charge.

What is the price of Nokia G42 5G in India?

The latest 5G Nokia smartphone price is Rs 12,599.

Where to buy a Nokia G42 5G smartphone in India?

The latest Nokia 5g phone will be available for sale on Amazon from 12 pm today.

Nokia G42 5G launch date

The 5g smartphone was launched in India on September 11, 2023.