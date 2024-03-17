Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India lags behind in geospatial patents but is scrambling to catch up

Geospatial technology data helps in urban planning, transportation, environment management, agriculture, public health and natural resource management

location
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India remains a small player when it comes to filing geospatial technology patents, despite government attempts, including a comprehensive policy in 2022.

According to industry data, 140 geospatial patents were filed from India in 2022, which was just 0.2 per cent of the 66,400 total patents from the country that year, the latest period for which data is available.
 
Tapping the potential holds significance as industry estimates peg the market size of geospatial tech at over $450-651 billion globally by 2025. Geospatial technology refers to tools and systems that help map the earth’s surface, understand societies, and interpret spatial patterns. It

Also Read

Budget 2024: A glance Budget 2023 announcements for agriculture sector

Can allied sectors save agriculture from the blushes in FY24?

Greenwashing in India Inc: Environment scores create a sense of suspicion

Govt likely to set aside Rs 30,000 crore for PM Fasal Bima Yojna expansion

Govt planning integrated transportation project for Central Vista area

Lok Sabha polls: How GenAI is rewriting political campaigning strategies

95% of Indian CIO consider AI to be important to their companies: Survey

GenAI inside: Personal computers improving productivity, collaboration

GenAI is changing industries, throwing a challenge to white-collar workers

Monitor, alert, resolve: AI comes to the rescue as cyberattacks rise

Topics : National Geospatial Policy Transportation Environment ministry agriculture economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon