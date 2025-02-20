Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iPhone 16e joins Apple, raising questions about the future of the SE series

iPhone 16e joins Apple, raising questions about the future of the SE series

Apple's iPhone 16e signals a shift toward an annual budget-friendly model, mirroring Google's Pixel "a" series and Samsung's Galaxy FE line-up as affordable alternatives to flagship devices

iPhone SE (3rd gen) and new iPhone 16e

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e as its new entry-level offering, positioning it as an alternative to the base iPhone 16 models for users looking to enter the Apple ecosystem with modern features. This role was previously held by the iPhone SE, which has now been discontinued following the launch of the 16e.
 
While this could mark the end of the SE line, integrating an entry-level model within the main iPhone series suggests Apple might update the "e" range more frequently. For context, the first iPhone SE was followed by a second-generation model after four years, and the third-generation SE arrived two years later in 2022. With the iPhone 16e launching this year, Apple could be adopting a strategy similar to Google and Samsung, which release their Pixel "a" series and Galaxy FE models almost annually as budget-friendly alternatives to their flagships.
 
 
Apple's approach to budget iPhones has been inconsistent. In 2013, it introduced the iPhone 5C as a lower-cost alternative to the iPhone 5S but did not continue with annual updates. Instead, it launched the first-generation iPhone SE in 2016. It remains to be seen whether Apple will continue the "e" line as a regular addition to its flagship series or eventually introduce a true successor to the iPhone SE (third generation).
 
iPhone 16e: What is new
 
The iPhone 16e features a design similar to the iPhone 14, with a notched display housing Face ID sensors. It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel. On the back, it is equipped with a single 48MP Fusion camera, which Apple claims offers 2x telephoto capabilities.

Powering the iPhone 16e is Apple's latest-generation A18 chip, a derivative of the iPhone 16 series processor. It features a 4-core GPU for advanced gaming capabilities, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Additionally, the chip includes a 16-core Neural Engine designed to accelerate machine learning (ML) tasks, enabling support for Apple Intelligence.
 
The iPhone 16e also gets the Action Button, which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro models. This button allows users to perform custom actions with a press and provides access to Apple Intelligence-powered Visual Intelligence features.
 
Other notable additions include support for Apple's satellite-based services, such as Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages via satellite, and Find My via satellite. The iPhone 16e also adopts a USB-C port, bringing it in line with the latest iPhone models.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

