Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft unveils its first quantum chip: The science behind Majorana 1

Microsoft unveils its first quantum chip: The science behind Majorana 1

Microsoft introduces Majorana 1, its first quantum computing chip, claiming it could accelerate the future of quantum tech. Here's a look at the science behind this breakthrough

Majorana 1 chip

Majorana 1 chip | Photo: X

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft introduced its first quantum computing chip on Wednesday, suggesting that quantum computing could be realised in “years, not decades”. This aligns with similar projections from Google and IBM, indicating that a transformative shift in computing technology may be closer than previously expected.   
The company’s Majorana 1 chip integrates eight qubits — the essential units of quantum computing — onto a compact, sticky-note-sized piece of hardware. Microsoft envisions this chip as a stepping stone toward systems capable of supporting a million qubits. While its current functionality is limited to solving mathematical problems that confirm its operability, engineers believe it lays the groundwork for future quantum advancements. 
 
  Microsoft’s breakthrough signals progress in utilising the unique particles that enable quantum computing, potentially leading to data centre applications and innovations in fields such as chemistry and healthcare. The company stated that the Majorana 1 chip is more resistant to errors compared to competing technologies and cites a forthcoming research paper in Nature as supporting evidence.   

Also Read

Majorana 1 chip

Microsoft unveils first quantum computing chip for future data centres

Microsoft video game

Microsoft unveils generative AI tool that can create video-game scenes

Microsoft

Despite plans to invest $80 bn, Microsoft admits that AI is making us dumb

Microsoft

Microsoft opens campus in Hyderabad, partners with state govt for AI growth

Artificial Intelligence, AI

65% of Indians used AI, more than double the global avg: Microsoft study

Notably, Majorana 1 is the first Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) based on a Topological Core, specifically designed to scale up to a million qubits within a single chip.

What is a Majorana zero mode?

To understand Microsoft’s research, think of Majorana zero modes (MZMs) as special quantum states that appear at the ends of certain superconducting wires. Unlike normal particles, which have separate matter and antimatter versions, Majorana particles are their own antiparticles.   
In quantum computing, multiple MZMs can work together to store information. Scientists can perform calculations by carefully moving these particles around each other in a process called ‘braiding’. This method is highly stable and resistant to errors, making it a promising approach for building powerful quantum computers.  

Microsoft’s experiment: Measuring fermion parity

To create a quantum computer using Majorana particles, scientists need a way to measure their state reliably. Microsoft’s latest experiment focuses on doing just that.   
The researchers built a special device using two materials — indium arsenide (a semiconductor) and aluminium (a superconductor). This setup allows them to measure an important property called ‘fermion parity’, which tells whether the system has an even or odd number of electrons.   
To detect this, they connected the superconducting wire to quantum dots — tiny regions that trap and control electrons. By observing changes in the quantum dots, scientists could measure shifts in fermion parity with great accuracy. Their results showed a very low error rate of just 1 per cent, proving that this method is effective for studying Majorana particles and advancing quantum computing.

More From This Section

Google, Ananta

Google opens 'Ananta' campus in Bengaluru, one of its largest globally

apple, apple logo

Shifting away from Qualcomm, Apple reveals 1st custom-designed modem chip

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e with Apple Intelligence, C1 modem launched: Check India pricing

OnePlus Watch 3

OnePlus Watch 3 debuts with these notable upgrades: Check new features

Apple iPhone SE

Classic to cutting-edge: Tracing the journey of iPhone SE & what comes next

Topics : Microsoft Data centre quantum computer BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon