Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / Jio to launch "AI Cloud Welcome Offer" this Diwali, announces Mukesh Ambani

Jio to launch "AI Cloud Welcome Offer" this Diwali, announces Mukesh Ambani

Reliance stated that it is developing a suite of AI-powered services collectively called JioAI. Among the first services to roll out will be JioPhone Call AI

Mukesh Ambani, Jio, Reliance

Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Annual General Meeting

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio will introduce the “AI Cloud Welcome Offer” this Diwali to make artificial intelligence accessible to everyone, announced Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company's annual general meeting on August 29. The new service will provide up to 100GB of free cloud storage for users and include data-powered AI services.

Reliance stated that it is developing a suite of AI-powered services collectively called JioAI. Among the first services to roll out will be JioPhone Call AI, a feature that allows users to record calls and move them to the Jio Cloud for transcription, summarisation, and translation. Users can activate recording by pressing 1 during a call and stop the process by pressing 2. All data is stored on Jio Cloud. Since the processing is done in the cloud, this AI feature will be supported even on budget phones, including JioBharat feature phones.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
JioTV OS and Jio TV+

Jio also introduced JioTV OS, a proprietary operating system for Jio set-top boxes. The platform will support UltraHD content and integrate Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. Moreover, the OS will support the Hello Jio voice assistant, accessible via the Jio remote. According to Reliance, Hello Jio uses generative AI to enable users to launch apps, find specific movies, and control the set-top box using voice commands. JioTV OS supports a range of smart home (IoT) devices with JioHome IoT solutions integration, which is also available as an app for smartphones. For access to apps, JioTV OS will include the JioStore App Store.

More From This Section

Google expands Gemini AI's onscreen awareness capability to more phones

Google expands Gemini AI's onscreen awareness capability to more phones

Nvidia

Despite gruelling hours, 'golden handcuffs' keep Nvidia staffers in place

Circle to Search

Circle to Search: Google adds option to share selected portion with others

macOS Sequoia

Mac out of storage? Apple now lets you install apps on external drives

Realme 13 5G

Realme 13 series launch today at 12:00 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Alongside the JioTV OS, Reliance announced the Jio TV+ service, which combines apps, OTT platforms, live TV channels, on-demand movies, and shows into a single interface. Reliance stated that the TV+ service is designed for easy switching between channels and provides personalised content suggestions based on viewing habits. It will also feature a play/pause function for live channels and options for sharing content with friends.

Also Read

PremiumMobile tower, telecom sector, telecom tower

Jio's network cost per tower less than Airtel's but gap shrinking: Analysts

PremiumSatellite

Debate over satellite spectrum allocation: Jio, OneWeb up the ante

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business

RIL eyes JioCinema as sole OTT platform post Star-Viacom18 merger deal

Disney Hotstar

Hotstar, JioCinema beat parent companies' TV businesses in valuation race

jio net, jio platform

Jio Platforms Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 11.7% to Rs 5,698 crore

Topics : Artificial intelligence Jio network Reliance Jio Mukesh Ambani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon