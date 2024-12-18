Kaapi Machines: Using digital tech to deliver a perfect cup of coffee

The rise of coffee culture – to be more precise, cafe culture – in India has been nothing short of remarkable. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the trend of connecting over a cup of coffee has accelerated, fueled by the rise of hybrid work models and a renewed focus on shared experiences. Today, India’s coffee drinking landscape has evolved significantly — from the dominance of a handful of brands like Barista and Café Coffee Day to over 40 specialty coffee roasters offering diverse blends and brewing styles. This has opened up opportunities for companies such Kaapi Machines, which