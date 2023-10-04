Made by Google LIVE: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Watch 2 set to arrive today

Made by Google 2023 event is set to kick off where the US-based technology giant would unveil the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2. This event is scheduled to take place on October 4 at 7:30 PM (IST), and you can catch all the action in the liveblog here. Here is a sneak peek at what to expect from the Made by Google 2023 event.

...Read More