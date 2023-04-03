New Nokia C12 Plus debuts in India with Android 12 Go Edition, 2GB RAM

Earlier Nokia launched its Nokia C12 in January, followed by the upgraded Nokia C12 in March, and the Nokia C12 plus is the most premium offering in the C12 series.



HMD global-owned Nokia unveiled its new smartphone, Nokia C12 plus, in India. Nokia C12 plus is an entry-level phone powered by Unisoc octa-core processor, and comes with a 4000mAH battery. The headset runs on Android 12 Go edition.