Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Next frontier in AI evolution: Hume.ai blends emotion and intelligence

Hume elevates conversational AI with 'emotional intelligence' for human-like interactions

AI, google, Artificial Intelligence
Premium

Ajinkya Kawale Dehradun
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 7:10 AM IST
Artificial intelligence has changed the perception of what machines can do. From replying to queries to creating art, the limits of imagination have been pushed far. 

Adding to all this is the new conversation AI, Hume, which comes with emotional intelligence. 

Hume.ai, a New York-based research lab and technology, calls its conversational AI as Empathic Voice Interface (EVI).

The conversational chatbot can differentiate 28 types of vocal expressions including disappointment and disgust, excitement, fear, confusion and even anger, among others. 

Users can interact with it while asking questions, requesting recommendations or expressing their frustration in a way they would do

Also Read

IPL 2024: Pant reveals raw emotions on return to competitive cricket

GenAI inside: Personal computers improving productivity, collaboration

Driven by artificial intelligence, Micron sees robust chip demand

More than 80% Indian CEOs investing in GenAI for competitive edge: Report

Artificial Intelligence: Are AI chips different from traditional processors

South Korea to invest $7 billion in AI by 2027 to retain edge in chips

Asus opens pre-bookings for ZenBook Duo in India, launch set for April 16

Realme P1 5G smartphone to debut in India on April 15: Here is how it looks

Motorola Edge 50 Pro goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Google launches Find My Device for Android: What it is and how it works

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology emotions Intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon