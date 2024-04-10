Next frontier in AI evolution: Hume.ai blends emotion and intelligence

Artificial intelligence has changed the perception of what machines can do. From replying to queries to creating art, the limits of imagination have been pushed far.

Adding to all this is the new conversation AI, Hume, which comes with emotional intelligence.

Hume.ai, a New York-based research lab and technology, calls its conversational AI as Empathic Voice Interface (EVI).

The conversational chatbot can differentiate 28 types of vocal expressions including disappointment and disgust, excitement, fear, confusion and even anger, among others.

Users can interact with it while asking questions, requesting recommendations or expressing their frustration in a way they would do