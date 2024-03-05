Nothing 'Fresh Eyes' LIVE: Phone 2a, CMF Buds, Neckband Pro launch at 5PM

Nothing is gearing up to unveil the eagerly awaited Nothing Phone 2a at a much-anticipated live launch event. The event, named "Fresh Eyes", is scheduled to commence at 5 PM on March 5 in Dwarka, Delhi. Alongside the unveiling of the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 2a, the British consumer technology brand will also introduce the Buds and Neckband Pro wireless audio accessories under its affordable CMF branding.

As anticipation builds for the launch, Nothing has confirmed key specifications and offered a glimpse of the back panel design of the Nothing Phone 2a. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, this custom-built powerhouse utilises TSMC's latest second-generation 4nm process technology, boasting an 8-core configuration with clock speeds reaching up to 2.8GHz.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC is bolstered by an impressive 12GB of RAM, with an additional 8GB virtual RAM enhancement, dubbed "RAM Booster", promising performance levels surpassing the previous Phone (1) model by 18 per cent. Moreover, Nothing said, the Phone (2a) is projected to be 16 per cent more efficient in terms of battery consumption compared to its predecessor.

In terms of design, the Nothing Phone 2a draws inspiration from its predecessors, featuring a transparent back glass that showcases the phone’s internals, including the Glyph lights. A significant design evolution is evident in the horizontal camera island, which accommodates the phone’s dual-camera setup. Additionally, Nothing has confirmed that the smartphone will sport the Glyph interface, with illuminating light bars encircling the rear camera module.

