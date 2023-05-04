Nothing to launch premium smartphone Phone (2) in June-Aug quarter: Details

UK-based consumer technology start-up Nothing has announced the launch of its maiden premium smartphone, named Phone (2), in British summers – June-August. Confirmed earlier this year by the company’s founder Carl Pei, the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor. It will be the first Nothing smartphone to be available in the US market. As for the India launch, the Phone (2) banners have started appearing on Nothing online sales partner and e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone is likely to launch in India alongside international markets.
Recently, Nothing announced it will be the first Google Android partner to offer Android 14 Beta 1 access to Phone (1). Launched in 2022, the Phone (1) introduced transparent back cover design with LED strips underneath that Nothing called Glyph interface. As for the specifications, the Phone (1) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor. It sports a 6.55-inch HDR10+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 700 nits peak brightness level. The phone recently received the Android 13 update with several optimisations and bug fixes, besides new features.
The Nothing Phone (1) has a dual-camera set-up on the back – a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. The smartphone comes in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB configurations. It is said to receive three years of OS upgrades and four years of bimonthly security updates.
It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone is IP53 rated for water and dust resistance. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. It comes in white and black colours. Other features include USB-C port for charging, dual SIM, and inbuilt GPS.
The Nothing Phone (1) was launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999. It is currently available at a discounted starting price of Rs 29,999 on Flipkart.