close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LinkedIn testing new tool that can write AI powered messages to hiring team

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn has said that it is testing a new AI-powered personalised writing suggestions feature for job hunters

IANS San Francisco
LinkedIn profit beats as hiring services, ads revenue jumps

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn has said that it is testing a new AI-powered personalised writing suggestions feature for job hunters, which will help write AI-based messages to the hiring managers.

The AI-powered writing suggestions feature is currently rolled out for the company's Premium subscribers.

This new feature will generate brief, cover letter-like messages that candidates can send to hiring managers on the platform.

"Using generative AI with information from your profile, the hiring manager's profile, the job description, and the company of interest, we create a highly personalised draft message to get a conversation started," Ora Levit, Senior Director, Head of Core Growth + Premium at LinkedIn, wrote in a post.

"Customisation is still important, so take the time to review and edit the draft to make it your own and convey your voice, then send onwards to the hiring manager, getting one step closer to your next opportunity," she added.

Additionally, the company said that this new feature is an extension to their recently released AI-powered writing tool for LinkedIn Profiles, which utilises existing content within a user's profile to create compelling Headlines and About sections.

Also Read

LinkedIn market grows 19% YoY in India with over 100 mn members: Nadella

Microsoft introduces new AI-powered Bing search engine, Edge browser

More than crypto, I am interested in artificial intelligence: Elon Musk

Italy orders OpenAI to stop processing users' data else face fine

Not considering law to regulate AI growth in country: IT Ministry

Alakh Pandey is scaling up tech to solve education in rural India

Healthy internet use may help protect against dementia, reveals study

Musk tells Sachin Agarwal why Twitter's 'For You' algorithm is working fine

Chrome becomes world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

Firefox developer Mozilla acquires fake review detection startup 'Fakespot'

In March, LinkedIn introduced a new feature called -- "collaborative articles", which will use "AI-powered conversation starters" to begin discussions between "experts" on the platform.

The company will match articles with relevant members based on its skills graph, inviting them to contribute context, extra information, and advice for the articles.

The company believes that the system will make it easier for people to contribute their perspectives because "starting a conversation is harder than joining one".

--IANS

shs/prw/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence LinkedIn

First Published: May 03 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

Premium

Alakh Pandey is scaling up tech to solve education in rural India

Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO, PhysicsWallah.
6 min read

Healthy internet use may help protect against dementia, reveals study

Online shopping
2 min read

Musk tells Sachin Agarwal why Twitter's 'For You' algorithm is working fine

Image
2 min read

Chrome becomes world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

Google Chrome
2 min read

Firefox developer Mozilla acquires fake review detection startup 'Fakespot'

Mozilla, Mozilla logo
2 min read

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

UIDAI allows residents to verify email, mobile number seeded with Aadhaar

UIDAI
2 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health
4 min read

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Titan
2 min read
Premium

No significant impact of Esma ban, say domestic clearing corporations

Esma
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon