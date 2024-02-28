Sensex (    %)
                        
OEMs push for GenAI in flagship smartphones, do we really need it

Global players like Samsung, Google have already launched premium smartphones, such as Google Pixel 8, Samsung S24 Ultra, with on-device GenAI features, Chinese manufacturers are also following suit

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are focusing on integrating Artificial Intelligence and generative AI (GenAI) features into smartphones, especially flagship devices.

According to a Counterpoint study, the share of GenAI-enabled smartphones is expected to reach 40 per cent and surpass half a billion shipments globally by 2027.

Global players like Samsung and Google have already launched premium smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung S24 Ultra, with on-device GenAI features, and Chinese manufacturers are also following suit.

OPPO recently joined this trend, revealing its plans to introduce GenAI features in its Reno 11 series smartphones.

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

