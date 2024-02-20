Apple Music: Soon, you could transfer playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music

Apple is reportedly testing a new feature for Apple Music that would allow users to transfer playlists from other streaming platforms to Apple’s audio streaming service. According to a report on 9To5Mac, Apple is testing integration of a third-party service called “SongShift” to its Apple Music app on Android. The feature is currently available to select Android app users for beta testing.

According to the report, referring to a beta version of Apple Music app for Android, a new prompt asks users if they wish to “add saved music and playlists you made in other music services to your Apple Music library.” A similar option is also available in the Apple Music’s settings menu.

SongShift is a third party application available on iOS devices. It allows iPhone users to transfer playlists, songs, and albums between multiple audio streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Youtube music, and more. As this service is not available on Android devices, Apple is testing native integration with SongShift.

The company has not made an official statement about the new feature coming to Apple Music for Android. However, it is expected that the feature would roll out to more android app users in the coming weeks. It is unclear if Apple will bring SongShift integration to Apple Music on the iPhone app.

Earlier, Apple announced that it has segregated iTunes for Windows with dedicated apps for Apple Music and Apple TV. With a dedicated app for Windows, Apple Music now features an updated UI, lossless playback, time synced lyrics and 4K music video streaming. Besides, the existing iTunes app on Windows will continue to provide Podcasts and Audiobook streaming to users.