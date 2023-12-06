Our preference is to build in-house teams, boost India role: CME Group CTO

The world’s leading derivative marketplace, CME Group, which is in the midst of becoming the first exchange to offer real-time futures and options market data in the cloud, sees its India operations as crucial to its operations.

Kendal Vroman, chief transformation officer of CME Group, who was in India recently, said that India was never about labour arbitrage and over time has built an India team that now owns several global mandates.

The company, which has had its presence in India since 2015 and an employee base of 570, plans to ramp it up further by 100 employees by March next year.