Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.39%)
20935.90 + 80.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
6746.05 + 29.55
Nifty Midcap (0.27%)
44242.20 + 119.30
Nifty Bank (-0.40%)
46824.35 -187.90
Heatmap

Our preference is to build in-house teams, boost India role: CME Group CTO

The company, which has had its presence in India since 2015 and an employee base of 570, plans to ramp it up further by 100 employees by March next year

Kendal Vroman
Premium

Kendal Vroman, CTO, CME Group

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The world’s leading derivative marketplace, CME Group, which is in the midst of becoming the first exchange to offer real-time futures and options market data in the cloud, sees its India operations as crucial to its operations.

Kendal Vroman, chief transformation officer of CME Group, who was in India recently, said that India was never about labour arbitrage and over time has built an India team that now owns several global mandates.

The company, which has had its presence in India since 2015 and an employee base of 570, plans to ramp it up further by 100 employees by March next year.

Also Read

Samsung may announce cloud gaming service exclusively for Galaxy devices

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Tata Communications launches cloud-based roaming lab for 5G trials

Combating air pollution with artificial rain: Cloud seeding explained

Nearly 63% firms use cloud services for monetising data and insights

AI boosts user experience in top-rated apps of 2023, say Google, Apple

Google to bring AI-powered' Help Me Write' to Chrome for desktops: Report

E-gaming to be among 3 fastest growing sectors after regulations: EGF CEO

Hiranandani's Yotta Data to install over 20,400 NVIDIA GPUs by June 2024

Tecno aiming to be among top 5 smartphone brands in 2024 in Indian market

Topics : CME Group Market Ahead Cloud services

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon