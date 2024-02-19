Phone (2a): Nothing's CEO turns Carl Bhai in a push to woo Indian consumers

Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei has changed his name on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to “Carl Bhai”. Nothing India official X handle followed the trend and is now named “Nothing India Bhai”. This comes after the British consumer technology brand announced that they have signed a brand ambassador, reportedly Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, for promoting its upcoming Phone (2a) smartphone in India.

An X user, in the comments asked the need for a brand ambassador in India to which the CEO replied with “We want to sell more phones bhai“. Following this, Nothing launched an endorsement campaign asking its community members to change their name on X with a postfix “Bhai”.

#ContestAlert



Add 'Bhai' to your username like Carl Bhai



10 lucky people get a Phone (2a). Winners to be announced on 1 March, 2024.



T&C apply. Add 'Bhai' to your username like Carl Bhai @getpeid did and share a screenshot tagging @nothingindia 10 lucky people get a Phone (2a). Winners to be announced on 1 March, 2024.T&C apply. February 18, 2024

Earlier, Nothing confirmed that the company will be hosting an in-person launch event in India for the Phone (2a). The event will kick-off at 5 PM on March 5 at Dwarka, Delhi. The company also announced that the tickets for the launch event are available on PayTM Insider for Rs 999.

Nothing Phone (2a) launch event: Details

Date: March 5

Time: 5:00 pm

Venue: Yashobhoomi, Sector 25 Dwarka, Bharthal, Delhi, 110061, India

Ticket price: Rs 999

Available on: PayTM Insider

Nothing Phone (2a): What to expect

The company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone “leverages some of the most loved Phone (2) features, while ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front.”

According to media reports, the Nothing Phone (2a) will likely sport a dual 50MP camera set up at the back with a 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 1/1.5-inch main sensor and a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide-angle sensor. Both these camera sensors have been used in previous smartphones from the brand. On the front, the Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to get a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

Display: 120Hz AMOLED (1084 x 2412 resolution)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200

RAM: up to 8GB

Storage: up to 128GB

Camera: Dual 50MP

Front camera: 32MP (Sony IMX615)

OS: Android 14 based Nothing OS 2.5

Replying to comments under his post, Pei also confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) will be manufactured in India. Nothing has been manufacturing its flagship Nothing Phone (2) in India.