Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Phone (2a): Nothing's CEO turns Carl Bhai in a push to woo Indian consumers

Nothing India has launched an endorsement campaign asking its community members to change their name on X with a postfix "Bhai"

Nothing Phone (2a)

Image: Nothing

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei has changed his name on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to “Carl Bhai”. Nothing India official X handle followed the trend and is now named “Nothing India Bhai”. This comes after the British consumer technology brand announced that they have signed a brand ambassador, reportedly Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, for promoting its upcoming Phone (2a) smartphone in India.
An X user, in the comments asked the need for a brand ambassador in India to which the CEO replied with “We want to sell more phones bhai“. Following this, Nothing launched an endorsement campaign asking its community members to change their name on X with a postfix “Bhai”.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
 
Replying to comments under his post, Pei also confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) will be manufactured in India. Nothing has been manufacturing its flagship Nothing Phone (2) in India.
Earlier, Nothing confirmed that the company will be hosting an in-person launch event in India for the Phone (2a). The event will kick-off at 5 PM on March 5 at Dwarka, Delhi. The company also announced that the tickets for the launch event are available on PayTM Insider for Rs 999.
Nothing Phone (2a) launch event: Details
  • Date: March 5
  • Time: 5:00 pm
  • Venue: Yashobhoomi, Sector 25 Dwarka, Bharthal, Delhi, 110061, India
  • Ticket price: Rs 999
  • Available on: PayTM Insider
Nothing Phone (2a): What to expect
The company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone “leverages some of the most loved Phone (2) features, while ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front.”
According to media reports, the Nothing Phone (2a) will likely sport a dual 50MP camera set up at the back with a 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 1/1.5-inch main sensor and a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide-angle sensor. Both these camera sensors have been used in previous smartphones from the brand. On the front, the Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to get a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

Also Read

Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 13 5G series on Jan 4: Expected specs and more

ASUS prepares to unveil ROG Phone 8 in January at Consumer Electronics Show

Nothing says Phone 2a will be cheaper but deliver same quality as Phone (1)

Asus ROG Phone 8 series brings AI features, 3x telephoto, and more: Details

Climate side of AI: Its thirst for energy is massive

AI inside: Demand for powerful PCs boosts chip industry's business

Tech firms sign effort to fight artificial intelligence's poll interference

Algo rhythm: Making way for women in the Indian technology industry

Ananth Technologies claims crucial role in 55 modules for launch system

  • Display: 120Hz AMOLED (1084 x 2412 resolution)
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • RAM: up to 8GB
  • Storage: up to 128GB
  • Camera: Dual 50MP
  • Front camera: 32MP (Sony IMX615)
  • OS: Android 14 based Nothing OS 2.5
Topics : Nothing smartphones Smartphones made in India Carl Pei Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon