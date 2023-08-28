Confirmation

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon G-series chips for handheld gaming devices

The series encompass G1, G2 and G3, and a Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform as the newest enthusiast-class processor

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
American chipmaker Qualcomm on Monday announced Snapdragon G-series line for handheld gaming devices. The series encompass G1, G2 and G3, and a Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform as the newest enthusiast-class processor. According to Qualcomm, the new Snapdragon G-series lineup is built to meet the performance and feature demands of dedicated gaming devices.
“Dedicated handheld gaming devices are the best way to experience mobile games. But gamers want to be able to play all their favourite games across devices and ecosystems, be it their console, PC, or on a cloud service” said Mithun Chandrasekhar, senior director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The new generation of Snapdragon G Series powered devices will be the best place for gamers to play their favourite titles, offering them the ability to choose from the cloud, console, Android, or PC while on-the-go.”

Also Read: Gen AI more of assistant, hard to say if can operate standalone: Salesforce

Qualcomm Snapdragon G1: Details

Aimed at entry-level devices, the chips in the line is designed to power fanless handheld gaming devices for game streaming from local or via the cloud. Qualcomm said the Snapdragon G1 is focused on lag-free connectivity and battery life. The first member of the Snapdragon G1 family is the Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 Platform, which has an eight-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU paired with the Qualcomm Adreno A11 GPU.

Qualcomm Snapdragon G2: Details

The first product in this tier is the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 Platform. It is said to unlock full-featured mobile and cloud gaming, with an optimised processor paired with 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity powered by Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 mobile connectivity system. The first chip in the line features an eight core Kryo CPU, paired with a gaming-optimised Adreno A21 GPU and the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System.

Qualcomm Snapdragon G3: Details

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform is the newest product in the enthusiast-class G3 series. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform has an eight core Kryo CPU, paired with an Adreno A32 GPU that is touted by the company to deliver over 30 per cent faster CPU performance and up to 2x faster GPU performance compared to its predecessor. Besides, the latest platform brings multi-generational performance improvements paired with high-end gaming features, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing, game super resolution, XR glass tethering, low-latency premium Bluetooth audio with Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, Wi-Fi 7 High-Band Simultaneous (HBS), and 5G sub-6 and mmWave.

Also Read: FSS announces launch of its new payments technology platform 'Blaze'

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

