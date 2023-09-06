Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.17%)
65665.58 -114.68
Nifty (-0.18%)
19539.70 -35.20
Nifty Midcap (0.03%)
40264.50 + 10.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5828.30 -2.60
Nifty Bank (-0.50%)
44308.25 -223.90
Heatmap

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G ahead of festive season

Launched at Rs 30,999, the Galaxy A34 5G is now available at Rs 26,999 after cashback offers from Samsung

Samsung, Samsung Android 14-based One UI 6 Beta

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Wednesday announced offers on the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones. Launched at Rs 30,999, the Galaxy A34 5G is now available at Rs 26,999 after cashback offers including an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 and additional bank cashback of Rs 2,000 applicable on ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards. Likewise, the Galaxy A54 5G gets cheaper by Rs 4,000 after offers. Additionally, Samsung offers up to 12-month no-interest equated monthly instalment option with zero down payment on both the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G: Specifications

The smartphones sport AMOLED displays of 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness. The smartphones are powered by Exynos chips, and boast 5,000mAh batteries. The Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.4-inch display. It sports a 50-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 32MP sensor on the front. On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 5G has a 6.6-inch display. It sports a 48MP main camera sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The phone has a 13MP sensor on the front. Both the smartphones have 5MP macro lenses too. The ‘Nightography’ feature is also supported by both the smartphones.

Also Read: Google schedules Pixel 8 smartphone series launch for Oct 4: What to expect

The smartphones have an IP67 rating, which means they can withstand one-meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are said to get four OS updates and five years of security updates.

Features like Samsung Wallet, Voice Focus, and dual Dolby engineered stereo speakers are available on both the A54 and A34 models. The phones also support 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C port connectivity.

The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 supports Samsung's defense-grade security platform Knox.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A mixed bag of several hits and some misses

Samsung launches Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G smartphones in India: Details

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

After consumers, Paytm is now offering cashback to woo merchants

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Apple working on affordable MacBook lineup to challenge Chromebooks: Report

Google schedules Pixel 8 smartphone series launch for Oct 4: What to expect

Locally made iPhone 15 to go on sale in India soon after Sept 12 launch

Jio Satellite seeks flexible use of spectrum for satellite, mobile services

Microsoft, Apple want Bing, iMessage off the EU's gatekeepers list: Details

Topics : Samsung 5G Samsung Mobiles smartphones cashback sbi Samsung Galaxy smartphones Samsung Galaxy

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesJanmashtami 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon