Samsung announces offers on Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G ahead of festive season

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Wednesday announced offers on the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones. Launched at Rs 30,999, the Galaxy A34 5G is now available at Rs 26,999 after cashback offers including an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 and additional bank cashback of Rs 2,000 applicable on ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards. Likewise, the Galaxy A54 5G gets cheaper by Rs 4,000 after offers. Additionally, Samsung offers up to 12-month no-interest equated monthly instalment option with zero down payment on both the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G: Specifications





Also Read: Google schedules Pixel 8 smartphone series launch for Oct 4: What to expect The smartphones sport AMOLED displays of 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness. The smartphones are powered by Exynos chips, and boast 5,000mAh batteries. The Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.4-inch display. It sports a 50-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 32MP sensor on the front. On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 5G has a 6.6-inch display. It sports a 48MP main camera sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The phone has a 13MP sensor on the front. Both the smartphones have 5MP macro lenses too. The ‘Nightography’ feature is also supported by both the smartphones.

The smartphones have an IP67 rating, which means they can withstand one-meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are said to get four OS updates and five years of security updates.

Features like Samsung Wallet, Voice Focus, and dual Dolby engineered stereo speakers are available on both the A54 and A34 models. The phones also support 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C port connectivity.

The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 supports Samsung's defense-grade security platform Knox.