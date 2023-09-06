Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.34%)
65556.51 -223.75
Nifty (-0.38%)
19500.85 -74.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
40222.05 -31.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.36%)
5810.20 -20.70
Nifty Bank (-0.48%)
44316.35 -215.80
Heatmap

Microsoft, Apple want Bing, iMessage off the EU's gatekeepers list: Details

Both Microsoft and Apple argue that their services are not large enough to justify the subjection to the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA)

Bing, Microsoft Bing

An attendee interacts with the AI-powered Microsoft Bing search engine and Edge browser during an event at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft and Apple reportedly want Bing and iMessage, respectively, off the European Union’s “gatekeepers” list. Both the companies argue that their respective services are not large or powerful enough to justify the inclusion in purview of the Digital Markets Act, which was signed into law by the European parliament and the Council of the European Union in September 2022.

DMA accounts for the largest digital platforms in the EU and refer to them as the “gatekeepers.” The law is designed to promote fair competition by defining regulations on how digital gatekeepers can use people's data. Applicable to digital platforms, the gatekeepers list includes big tech companies such as Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Samsung, Microsoft, and Apple. Though applicable from May 2, 2023, the commission is yet to determine which services offered by the included digital gatekeepers should be covered. Once the EU has designated its gatekeepers, they will have six months, or until March of 2024, to comply with the DMA’s rules.

Microsoft argues that Bing would lose to its competitors like Google search engine in the coming time, considering Bing has only a small share of the search market – nearly 3 per cent. Thus, it cannot be brought in under the same rule as applicable on Google.

Likewise, Apple is arguing that its iMessage service does not come under the DMA rules since its user base is not as large compared to other messaging services such as Meta’s WhatsApp.

The digital gatekeeper list is awaited on September 6, and some of its rules can hit hard as companies would not be allowed to favour their own services over rivals' or prevent users from removing pre-installed software or apps.

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Microsoft Bing AI Copilot: Multimodal input, plug-ins and more in the works

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

Meta and LG working together on Apple Vision Pro competitor: Details here

Intel plans for 1.8nm chips by 2025 to challenge Samsung, TSMC dominance

Saving Shah Rukh's publicity rights: But what if you are not famous yet?

Microsoft expands UAE's G42 partnership to include cloud, AI tools

Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 1000 2.1 soundbar at Rs 9,999: Details here

Topics : Google Microsoft Apple European Union whatsapp Technology

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesJanmashtami 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon