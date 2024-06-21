Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 could feature Apple AirPods inspired design: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning a major design overhaul for its upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 wireless earbuds. According to a report by The Verge, Samsung would likely depart from its rounded buds-like design in favour of an Apple AirPods inspired design with the Galaxy Buds 3. The report also stated that Samsung might be working on a Pro version of the Galaxy Buds 3 as well, which would feature a similar design.

Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Buds 3 series along with its next-generation watches and foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected on July 10. Earlier this month, 9To5Google reported that Samsung in its Members app for Galaxy devices has added support for Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Ring, suggesting that these devices could be made official soon. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series: Details

The upcoming Galaxy Buds will likely bring the biggest design change in the product's history, featuring a stem design instead of the pod design that it has carried to date. Samsung is likely to adopt the new design to improve the microphone quality as mics placed on the stem offers closer proximity to the mouth and even better directional voice reception.

In addition to the buds, the case will go through a redesign too. According to media reports, the Galaxy Buds 3 series will get a rectangular design with a transparent lid that will sport the Samsung branding. The redesigned case will open up vertically, offering access to the top of the buds with the stem sliding into the cavity.

While Samsung might be working on a Pro version of the Galaxy Buds, it would likely get a similar design to the standard model with hardware improvements on the inside.