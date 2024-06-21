Lenovo Tab Plus with eight JBL speakers unveiled: Know specs, features

China’s Lenovo has announced a new Android tablet with an eight-speaker system. Named Lenovo Tab Plus, the tablet boasts four tweeters and four force-balanced woofers housed in four-speaker boxes. Co-created in partnership with American audio brand JBL, the audio system supports Dolby Atmos and high-res audio of 24-bit and 96kHz frequency when using headphones. The Lenovo Tab Plus is now available at $289.99 onwards in select regions. Though the brand has not confirmed India launch, yet, it is anticipated to bring the tablet to the country soon.

Featuring eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers that includes four tweeters with matrix structure and four woofers for, the Lenovo Tab Plus offers 26W of stereo sound.

The Lenovo Tab Plus comes with a built-in kickstand and can be turned into a Bluetooth speaker for streaming audio from any connected device such as smartphones. The tablet also gets an app volume control feature, which allows the users to personalise volume level and audio setting for individual apps, so that the device automatically switches to the customised audio profile the moment an app launches.

In the display department, the Lenovo Tab Plus sports an 11.5-inch 2K LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate. Lenovo said that the display on the tablet has been certified by TUV for low-blue light production and less screen flicker for more eye comfort.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage, the Lenovo Tab Plus boasts an 8,600 mAh battery that the company said can offer streaming up to 12 hours. The tablet supports 45W fast wired charging.

Lenovo Tab Plus: Specifications