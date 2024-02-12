Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Samsung gets FDA clearance in US for sleep apnea detection on Galaxy Watch

Planned for Q3 release, the feature is said to detect the signs of sleep apnea by monitoring blood oxygen levels of the user during sleep through supported Galaxy Watches

Sleep apnea feature on Galaxy Watch

Sleep apnea detection on Galaxy Watch

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced that the sleep apnea feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app has received De Novo authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This feature detects the signs of sleep apnea by monitoring blood oxygen levels of the user during sleep through supported Galaxy Watches. The feature will be available in the US through the Samsung Health Monitor app in the third quarter of 2024.
Last year, Samsung received the approval by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for the same feature.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The sleep apnea detection feature allows users of age 22 or above to detect the signs of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) over a two-night monitoring period. Users will be required to track their sleep with the Galaxy Watch twice for more than four hours within a period of ten days. The Galaxy Watch will monitor the blood oxygen level of the user throughout the night to detect any drop in oxygen levels, which is a common symptom of sleep apnea.
Obstructive sleep apnea can cause a person to stop breathing while sleeping that can often result in disruptions in oxygen supply. This results in decreased sleep quality and increased daytime fatigue.
Earlier, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is planning to add sleep apnea detection feature alongside blood pressure monitoring on the Apple Watch Series 10, which is expected to launch in September.
Blood Pressure monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring features are already available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch series 4 or later. Last month, Samsung announced that its blood pressure and ECG tracking features have received regulatory clearances and certifications from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. The features are available in India through the Samsung Health Monitor app. 

Also Read

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

Samsung brings BP, ECG monitoring features to Galaxy Watch series in India

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What to expect from upcoming premium smartphones

Apple is settling 2022 chip secrets theft case against startup Rivos

AI model could predict onset of psychosis using brain scans, finds research

Windows 11 24H2: Microsoft's next big OS update is coming later this year

Google Bard is now Gemini: Know about AI assistant and its Android, iOS app

Google's Gemini AI app to land on phones in a bid to increase accessibility

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy smartwatches health track devices Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon