Google Bard is now Gemini, gets new paid tier with support for Workspace

Google has announced that it is renaming its AI chatbot Bard to Gemini . While continuing its services on the web, the Gemini AI will get a dedicated app on Android devices. For iOS users, Gemini will be available through the Google app. Additionally, the American tech giant is also adding a paid tier to its AI services with Gemini Advanced. The Advanced tier will provide access to the Gemini Ultra 1.0 model, which according to Google is far more capable at reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative collaboration. Here is a roundup of everything new Google announced:

Gemini Advanced

Google said that Gemini Advanced , which is powered by the Ultra 1.0 model, is more suitable for performing highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions and more. Gemini Advanced also allows users to have longer and more detailed conversations as it can better understand the context using the chat history.

Gemini Advanced is available as part of the new Google One AI Premium Plan which is priced at Rs 1950 per-month with a two-month trial period. Google has confirmed that AI Premium subscribers will be able to use Gemini AI in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets and more in the coming weeks. This essentially means that Duet AI will be renamed to Gemini for Workspace.

Gemini Advanced is currently available in only English, but the company has promised to expand the service in more languages over time.



Google Gemini Advanced

Gemini app on Android

Gemini app is rolling out to Android users in the US in English and will be available in more regions with support for more languages from next week onwards. With Gemini, users can get help for writing text messages, generate custom images, and ask for instructions to complete specific tasks. Google said, “On Android, Gemini is a new kind of assistant that uses generative AI to collaborate with you and help you get things done.”

Android users can also opt for Gemini through Google Assistant. This will let them launch Gemini AI similar to Google Assistant- by pressing the power button or saying “Hey Google”. Google said that many Google Assistant voice features will be available through the Gemini app — including setting timers, making calls and controlling your smart home devices.



Google Gemini app for Android

Gemini on iOS

For iOS users, Gemini is available directly from the Google app. Users can access AI chatbot by tapping the Gemini toggle within the app to get help in writing, creating images, getting instructions and more. Similar to the Android app, Gemini for iOS is currently rolling out in the US and will be available in more regions from next week onwards.