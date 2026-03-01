StatsGuru: Scroll steals childhood as screen-time concerns intensify

French President Emmanuel Macron had a clear message for India at the recent India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi: Join France, Spain and other nations in restricting children’s access to social media. Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at the summit, confirmed India was in active talks with social media companies on age-based restrictions. With 472 million — nearly 39 per cent of its population — under 18, India’s choice will matter. The Economic Survey 2025-26 flagged rising digital addiction and screen-related mental health issues among children and adolescents. States like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Goa have already proposed age-based restrictions.