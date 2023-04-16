Tech infra is costly, frugality is a big part of strategy: Flipkart's Datar

Flipkart is one of the earliest players to have bet on artificial intelligence, which has permeated all aspects of life. The company’s chief data scientist, Mayur Datar, has been driving all AI-related initiatives at the firm since he joined it in 2015. In an interview with Aryaman Gupta and Shivani Shinde, he describes how the homegrown e-commerce giant is leveraging AI, machine learning and data science to offer India-specific use cases. Edited excerpts:
How has Flipkart’s AI/machine learning landscape evolved over the years?
When I say AI, it also means ML, analytics, statistics, and more. When I joined Flipkart in 2015, we had a small team, which has grown a lot since. AI can really help you to bring in efficiency and scale products. Especially when you are scaling up a product to millions of customers and sellers, it can become a costly endeavour. Extracting efficiency and managing
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or