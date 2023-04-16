close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tech infra is costly, frugality is a big part of strategy: Flipkart's Datar

Extracting efficiency and managing costs, while passing on the savings to customers, is what e-commerce at scale is about, says Mayur Datar, chief data scientist, Flipkart

Aryaman GuptaShivani Shinde
Mayur Datar, chief data scientist, Flipkart
Premium

Mayur Datar, chief data scientist, Flipkart

7 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Flipkart is one of the earliest players to have bet on artificial intelligence, which has permeated all aspects of life. The company’s chief data scientist, Mayur Datar, has been driving all AI-related initiatives at the firm since he joined it in 2015. In an interview with Aryaman Gupta and Shivani Shinde, he describes how the homegrown e-commerce giant is leveraging AI, machine learning and data science to offer India-specific use cases. Edited excerpts:
How has Flipkart’s AI/machine learning landscape evolved over the years?
When I say AI, it also means ML, analytics, statistics, and more. When I joined Flipkart in 2015, we had a small team, which has grown a lot since. AI can really help you to bring in efficiency and scale products. Especially when you are scaling up a product to millions of customers and sellers, it can become a costly endeavour. Extracting efficiency and managing
Or

Also Read

Flipkart India FY22 revenue at Rs 51,176 cr, loss widens 39% to Rs 3,404 cr

Flipkart's loss widens 51% to Rs 4,362 cr in FY22 on 36% spike in expenses

POCO announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers on smartphones: Details

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Samsung to Realme, deals on budget 5G smartphones

Flipkart's net loss widens 51% on account of rising transportation costs

Generative artificial intelligence to spark significant innovation: Report

Govt bets on carbon capture to go green, plans to unveil CCUS policy soon

WhatsApp's new feature allows adding descriptions to forwarded messages

Google announces to shut down its G Suite app Currents, says report

Apple TV launches 'multiview' feature in beta for sports livestreams

Topics : Q&A | Flipkart | Indian e-commerce industry

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack

Twitter HQ San Francisco, Twitter
2 min read

Google's monopoly delayed innovations like AI-based ChatGPT, DOJ says

ChatGPT
3 min read

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

WhatsApp
2 min read

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI
2 min read

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read
Premium

After Supreme Court's verdict, banking frauds in the eye of the beholder

bank frauds, financial scams
6 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon