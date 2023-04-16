Tech infra is costly, frugality is a big part of strategy: Flipkart's Datar

In this section

Apple TV launches 'multiview' feature in beta for sports livestreams

Google announces to shut down its G Suite app Currents, says report

WhatsApp's new feature allows adding descriptions to forwarded messages

Govt bets on carbon capture to go green, plans to unveil CCUS policy soon

Flipkart's net loss widens 51% on account of rising transportation costs

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Samsung to Realme, deals on budget 5G smartphones

Flipkart's loss widens 51% to Rs 4,362 cr in FY22 on 36% spike in expenses

Flipkart India FY22 revenue at Rs 51,176 cr, loss widens 39% to Rs 3,404 cr

Flipkart is one of the earliest players to have bet on artificial intelligence, which has permeated all aspects of life. The company’s chief data scientist,, has been driving all AI-related initiatives at the firm since he joined it in 2015. In an interview with Aryaman Gupta and Shivani Shinde, he describes how the homegrown e-commerce giant is leveraging AI, machine learning and data science to offer India-specific use cases.

When I say AI, it also means ML, analytics, statistics, and more. When I joined Flipkart in 2015, we had a small team, which has grown a lot since. AI can really help you to bring in efficiency and scale products. Especially when you are scaling up a product to millions of customers and sellers, it can become a costly endeavour. Extracting efficiency and managing

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com