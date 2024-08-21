Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' with titanium body in the works: Report

Samsung is reportedly developing a “slim” version of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable smartphone, which is expected to feature a titanium body, similar to the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to a report by Android Authority, citing Korea’s The Elec, Samsung is considering using a titanium backplate instead of stainless steel for this new variant of its latest book-style foldable.

The report indicates that Samsung's parts suppliers have informed the South Korean media outlet that the company is currently deliberating whether to use stainless steel or titanium for the backplate of the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim variant. If Samsung opts for a titanium casing, it will be the first foldable smartphone from the company to feature this material. Previously, Samsung has used either stainless steel or carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) in its Galaxy Z Fold series.

In addition to the material details, the report suggests that Samsung could launch the slim variant in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Earlier reports have indicated that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim might be available only in select regions. It is anticipated that the variant will be launched in South Korea and could be rebranded as the Samsung Galaxy W25 in China.

Samsung is likely developing a slimmer and lighter version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to compete with Chinese brands such as Vivo, HONOR, and OPPO, which have significantly reduced the thickness of their foldable smartphones. For comparison, the HONOR Magic V3, set to make its global debut next month, measures 9.2mm in the folded state, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.1mm. Vivo’s X Fold 3 Pro is also slimmer, at 11.2mm in the folded state.