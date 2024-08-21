iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro launching today at 12 pm: All you need to know

China’s iQOO is set to launch the iQOO Z9s series in India on August 21. The series will encompass the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro models. These smartphones are listed on e-commerce platform Amazon, revealing their specifications.

The iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro will be launched on the company’s official website and on Amazon at 12:00 pm on August 21.

iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro: Details

The iQOO Z9s will feature a 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display and come with IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and boast a 5500mAh battery.

For imaging, the iQOO Z9s will sport a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 with optical image stabilization (OIS) primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It will support 4K video recording with stabilisation enabled by OIS.

The iQOO Z9s Pro, on the other hand, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a 5500mAh battery, and support 80W fast charging. It will also feature a 120Hz 3D curved display of a peak brightness of 450 nits and is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance. The camera setup will include a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It will also support 4K video recording with OIS.

Both smartphones will run on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14, and will include AI-driven features such as AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance.

iQOO Z9s: Expected specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensty 7300

Display: 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 2MP portrait

Battery:55000mAh

OS: Funtouch OS 14

iQOO Z9s Pro: Expected specifications

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Display: 120Hz 3D curved

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide

Battery:55000mAh

OS: Funtouch OS 14