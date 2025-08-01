Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus Pad Lite goes on sale with introductory offers: Check price, specs

OnePlus Pad Lite goes on sale with introductory offers: Check price, specs

OnePlus Pad Lite, launched at Rs 15,999, is now available for purchase for the first time with up to Rs 3,000 in discounts as part of the OnePlus Independence day sale

OnePlus Pad Lite

OnePlus Pad Lite (Image: OnePlus)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus Pad Lite, which was launched last week, is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, the OnePlus Pad Lite features an 11-inch display and a 9340mAh battery. It is available in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + cellular connectivity variants. The Pad Lite is available with introductory offers in the ongoing OnePlus Independence day sale, which is now live.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Price and availability

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 15,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE): Rs 17,999
  • Colour: Aero Blue
The OnePlus Pad Lite can be purchased across the OnePlus official web store and at experience stores, ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.
 

OnePlus Pad Lite: Offers

  • Instant bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 from select bank cards.
  • Limited period discount of Rs 1,000.
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) payment plan for up to six months on select bank cards.
With these offers in place, the net effective price of both variants can be brought down to Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Details

The OnePlus Pad Lite features an 11-inch display with 10-bit colour depth, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and peak brightness of 500 nits. It weighs 530g and has a slim 7.39mm profile. Audio is handled by a quad-speaker system with Hi-Res Audio certification.
 
It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 9340mAh battery powers the device, with support for 33W fast charging. The tablet ships with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, offering features like Google Kids Space for child-friendly content and Open Canvas for flexible multitasking with resizable app windows.
 
The tablet is integrated into the broader OnePlus ecosystem, offering:
  • Screen Mirroring
  • Clipboard Sharing
  • Shared Gallery with OnePlus smartphones
  • Quick Share for Android
  • O+ Connect for iOS

OnePlus Pad Lite: Specifications

  • Display: 11-inch LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G100
  • RAM: 6GB and 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 5MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 9340mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired
  • Operating System: OxygenOS 15 (Android 15)

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

