Friday, August 01, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get battery, charging upgrade: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get battery, charging upgrade: What to expect

Galaxy S26 lineup tipped to feature larger batteries, 65W charging for Ultra, and possible shift in naming convention with new 'Pro' model

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly preparing significant battery upgrades for its next-generation Galaxy S26 series smartphones. According to a report by 9to5Google, the new lineup could include three models — Galaxy S26 Pro (possibly replacing the base model), Galaxy S26 Edge (taking over from the Plus), and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. All three are expected to ship with noticeably larger batteries compared to their predecessors, with the Ultra variant also tipped to support faster charging.
 
The Galaxy S26 Pro is said to feature a 4,300mAh battery, up from the 4,000mAh unit in the Galaxy S25. The Galaxy S26 Edge may come with a 4,200mAh battery, also a 300mAh improvement over its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could jump to a 5,500mAh battery — an increase of 500mAh over the S25 Ultra. The Ultra model might also finally adopt 65W wired fast charging, which would be a first for Samsung’s flagship line. 
 

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

Earlier this week, 9To5Google reported that Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 contains internal references to upcoming models in the Galaxy S26 series. These include mentions of the “Galaxy S26 Ultra,” “Galaxy S26 Edge,” and “Galaxy S26 Pro.” Interestingly, there’s no mention of a base or Plus model, suggesting a potential shift in the naming convention.

Also Read

Samsung Display's Flex G proptype (Image: Samsung Display Newsroom)

Samsung confirms tri-fold smartphone, XR headset for 2025: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung confirms Galaxy S25 FE is in works, may launch soon: What to expect

Tech Wrap July 31

Tech Wrap July 31: Galaxy Book4 Edge, Vivo T4R 5G, Dropbox password manager

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge with Qualcomm Snapdragon X launched: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy S26 series: Samsung could drop base and plus models in lineup revamp

Additional corroboration comes from the GSMA database, where similar model names were spotted. One such device, initially listed as “Galaxy S26” under model number SM-S942U, has reportedly been renamed “Galaxy S26 Pro.” Listings also include the S26 Edge and S26 Ultra, but not a Plus variant.
 
This supports earlier speculation that Samsung might retire the Plus model in favour of the ultra-thin Edge model. That said, the introduction of a “Pro” tag as the base model raises some questions. Samsung may still be experimenting with naming conventions during development, and the final lineup could differ from what leaks suggest so far.

More From This Section

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 4: WearOS 6, Gemini assistant, brighter display expected

OnePlus Pad Lite

OnePlus Pad Lite goes on sale with introductory offers: Check price, specs

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 17 series: Apple likely to introduce new colours, models, and more

Tim Cook, Tim, cook, Apple, Apple CEO

Apple beats estimates with $94 billion revenue; India's iPhone exports rise

Google Pixel Buds A-series

Google's Pixel Buds 2a to launch alongside Pixel 10 series: What to expect

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles Flagship smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon