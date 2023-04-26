close

Well-educated Apple store employees earn 4 times as much their counterparts

Apple pays around Rs 100,000 per month to these highly qualified retail representatives

BS Web Team
Apple, tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook with Senior Vice-President (Retail & People) Deirdre O’Brien (left) during the opening of India’s first Apple store in Mumbai Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 2:07 PM IST
In a much-awaited move, Apple launched its first company-owned stores in the country earlier this month. With CEO Tim Cook attending the launch, Apple fans joined the event in large numbers. The two stores were opened in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex and Delhi's Select City Walk Mall in Saket.
These stores are being managed by a team of well-educated, tech-savvy employees who appeared in green t-shirts during the launch and were visible all around. These store representatives have educational backgrounds in IT, electrical engineering, robotics, and computer applications.

Given their high qualification and work expertise, these employees get bigger salaries, around four times higher, when compared to what other tech retail brand stores offer. Apple pays around Rs 1,00,000 per month to these highly qualified retail representatives, according to a report published in The Economic Times (ET).
For its two stores in India, Apple has recruited approximately 170 employees. These employees have received special training to enhance the in-store experience for customers.

The staff in these Apple stores speak 45 different languages, the ET report said. Employees working in the Saket store can deal with customers in 15 different languages. To this end, Apple has relocated staff from some other countries to support its retail operations in India.
Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Apple is likely to double or even triple its investments in India in the near future in order to boost its production capacity to support exports, Mint reported.

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

Business Standard
