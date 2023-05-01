WhatsApp to do away with Google Drive dependence for backups, see details

Just as with any other task, WhatsApp has ensured that transferring one's crucial data from your old device to the one is seamless and hassle-free. However, most users find it complex to transfer their user data from their old phone to a new device since it involves backing up chat data to a Google Drive. However, WhatsApp's latest update may change that.

With its user-friendly features and fresh updates, the Meta-owned instant messaging application, WhatsApp is everyone's favourite. To ensure that customers have an unparalleled experience, WhatsApp releases important updates on a regular basis.