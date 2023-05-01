close

WhatsApp to do away with Google Drive dependence for backups, see details

Most WhatsApp users find it complex to transfer their data from their old phone to a new device since it involves backing up chat data to a Google Drive

BS Web Team New Delhi
WhatsApp

WhatsApp

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
With its user-friendly features and fresh updates, the Meta-owned instant messaging application, WhatsApp is everyone's favourite. To ensure that customers have an unparalleled experience, WhatsApp releases important updates on a regular basis.
Just as with any other task, WhatsApp has ensured that transferring one's crucial data from your old device to the one is seamless and hassle-free. However, most users find it complex to transfer their user data from their old phone to a new device since it involves backing up chat data to a Google Drive. However, WhatsApp's latest update may change that.

To store their data and transfer it when changing their device, WhatsApp users have been dependent on Google's storage facilitated by Google Drive. This makes WhatsApp completely dependent on Google Drive for data transfer. So far, for the lack of an independent storage mechanism, data from WhatsApp accounts have to be linked to a Google account which in turn reflects into the Google Drive attached to that particular account.
However, the latest report published in WaBetainfo says that WhatsApp is testing a new feature that may do away with this Google Drive-dependent data transfer arrangement. The latest update will allow users to transfer their chats and other WhatsApp data to different devices without relying on Google Drive for backup.

An ET report said that WhatsApp has released a new chat transfer feature for Android with the 2.23.9.29 update which is available on Google Play Store. At this point, the feature is available to beta users only.
Once available for public use, it will allow users to transfer their WhatsApp data independently from Google Drive. To this end, WhatsApp will add a transfer chat option within WhatsApp, the ET report said.

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

