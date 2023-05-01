close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months: Elon Musk

He added that the cut taken by iOS and Android platforms on subscriptions will drop to 15% in the second year from 30% in the first

Reuters
Twitter

Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the social media platform will take a 10% cut on content subscriptions after the first year, as the company looks to monetize content on the website in a bid to diversify its revenue sources.
 
Earlier this month, billionaire owner Musk said users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.
 
He had also said that the company will not take a cut for the first 12 months on content subscriptions.
 
Musk has been bringing in changes at Twitter to boost revenue after the platform saw advertising income drop last year in the run up to his $44 billion acquisition that closed in October.
 
He added that the cut taken by iOS and Android platforms on subscriptions will drop to 15% in the second year from 30% in the first.

Also Read

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?

Have a Twitter blue tick? Buy a Blue subscription or lose it from April 1

What is Twitter's blue tick?

Jack Dorsey's Bluesky Social is a Twitter alternative in the works

Hackers selling macOS malware on Telegram which extracts personal info

Android may get separate slider for ringtone, notification volume

New Machine Learning tool by IIT Madras to detect brain, spinal cord tumour

India's Rs 1.08-trillion bullet train project is setting new benchmarks

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Social Media

First Published: May 01 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Jack Dorsey's Bluesky Social is a Twitter alternative in the works

Jack Dorsey, Twitter
3 min read

Hackers selling macOS malware on Telegram which extracts personal info

Macbook
2 min read

Android may get separate slider for ringtone, notification volume

Google, alphabet
2 min read

New Machine Learning tool by IIT Madras to detect brain, spinal cord tumour

Artificial intelligence
2 min read
Premium

India's Rs 1.08-trillion bullet train project is setting new benchmarks

Bullet train, train, railway
5 min read

Electric two-wheeler sales skid by nearly a fourth in April: VAHAN data

electric two wheeler
3 min read
Premium

India's Rs 1.08-trillion bullet train project is setting new benchmarks

Bullet train, train, railway
5 min read

Sebi's Adani Group investigation hits a wall with offshore regulators

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India's April factory activity hits 4-month high of 57.2 on robust demand

factory, workers, tech
2 min read

India's welfare balm

RURAL DEVELOPMENT, GDP, ECONOMY
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon