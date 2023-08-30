Confirmation

YouTube India removed 1.9 mn videos in Jan-Mar 2023 for community violation

The Community Guidelines Enforcement report provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how YouTube enforces policies

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Over 1.9 million videos were removed between January and March 2023 in India for violating YouTube's community guidelines, marking the highest removals among nations, according to a report released by the popular video streaming platform.
During the same period, globally, YouTube removed over 6.48 million videos for violating community guidelines.
The Community Guidelines Enforcement report provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how YouTube enforces policies.
Between January and March 2023, in India, over 1.9 million videos were removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines. In comparison, in the US, 6,54,968 videos were removed, Russia (4,91,933), and Brazil (4,49,759).
"Since the earliest days as a company, our Community Guidelines have protected the YouTube community from harmful content. We enforce our policies using a combination of machine learning and human reviewers," YouTube said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : YouTube communalisation

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

