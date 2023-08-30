Generative AI, data analytics, automative design are skills most in demand

Digital skills, generative AI, and data analytics are the most in demand, signalling bright prospects for talent with tech skills such as Development, SAP, Automotive Design, Testing, and Infra Support, among others, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, according to the Skills Report by Quess Corp, a business solutions provider.





Among functional skill suites with the highest intent-to-hire in the first quarter, development roles (28%) held the highest share. While upskilling across industries has been a strategy adopted by companies over the last year to bridge the emerging skill gap in India, sectors like IT and BFSI have shown the highest tech-focused intent-to-hire.

Full stack, developers, SAP expertise and development role most in demand



Demand for developers skilled in over 65 technical proficiencies and platforms was observed.

Full Stack skills exhibited consistent and upwardly trending demand within the consulting, automotive, banking, and telecom sectors.

The demand for SAP (16%) expertise has consistently remained high, encompassing both development and implementation aspects.

Automotive design (14%) is another one of the top skills in demand



Alongside functional skill suites, Quess observed a substantial demand for proficiencies encompassing Data Science, DevOps, Cloud, ERP, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, UI/UX and other related domains.



The global and Indian automotive sectors are experiencing a surge in demand for talent, which is attributed to the increasing adoption of digitization and the need for technologically adept skills. Moreover, an increase in demand for testing skills (12%) in both manual and automated domains. There is pronounced demand for proficiencies in Selenium, TOSCA, Workday, and ServiceNow.

IT sector (15%) emerged with the highest share, followed by BFSI (15%), and Digital Engineering (13%). Telecom and Healthcare industries have also seen improved sentiments. As the world moves towards renewable energy, the oil and gas sector is being compelled to overhaul their business models and decision-making methodologies to remain competitive. To achieve this, they are turning to digital solutions to unearth new revenue streams, increase production, and drive down costs. Advanced technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Industrial Internet of Things are enabling companies to optimize complex processes and respond more effectively to volatility, shocks, and disruptions.

Karnataka, Maharashtra lead hiring

Tech hiring dominated by IT hubs Hiring activity across India was primarily dominated by IT Hubs in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Haryana. Remote working mandates and improved data services infra have enabled an upswing in hiring across Tier 2 and 3 cities, particularly in E-Commerce and Financial Services firms. We have deployed associates in cities like Jaipur, Coimbatore, Indore, Kochi, Gulmarg, Siliguri and more.