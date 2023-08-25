Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.62%)
64849.87 -402.47
Nifty (-0.44%)
19301.25 -85.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.21%)
5426.35 -11.35
Nifty Midcap (-0.67%)
38527.85 -261.15
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
44294.90 -201.30
Heatmap

Kingston XS2000 review: Ultraportable SSD with blazing fast transfer speeds

At Rs 9,999 (1TB storage), the Kingston XS2000 is in same price ballpark as some of its peers. However, it offers twice as fast data transfer speeds in about half the size of a typical portable SSDs

Kingston XS2000 SSD

Kingston XS2000 SSD

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kingston XS2000 is an ultraportable solid-state drive with USB type-C interface, based on USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 standard. Offered in up to 2TB storage space, the Kingston XS2000 is about half the size of a typical portable SSDs but twice as fast in terms of transfer speeds – up to 2,000 MBps.
The Kingston XS2000 is IP55 rated for resistance against water and dust ingress. Besides, it has a metal and plastic casing for durability. The SSD ships with a removeable ruggedised rubber sleeve for added protection against accidental drops.
At Rs 9,999 for the 1TB storage model (review unit), the Kingston XS2000 is in the same price ballpark as some of its peers such as those from SanDisk and Samsung. However, it has an ultraportable form factor going for it. Like it peers, it comes with five-year limited warranty. Kingston offers free technical support on top for convenience and that is a good addition.
The SSD is compatible with Microsoft Windows 8.1 and above, macOS 10.14 and above, Linux 2.6 and above, and Chrome OS. It come preformatted in exFAT file system, which makes it cross compatible with multiple operating systems. It essentially means, you do not have to reformat it every time you switch to a different operating system. If needed, you can reformat it in NTFS file system but there is no support for Apple’s APFS file system which natively supports Mac Time Machine backups. The drive does not support hardware encryption, but you can put safeguards around it by using software encryption.
Since USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 is not easily available in laptops and desktops, it is a constrain on the SSD side since it delivers peak data transfer rate only when connected on the compatible port. Nevertheless, it is backward compatible and delivers about 1000MBps read and write speeds on USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 3.1, which are widely available interfaces in most modern-day laptops and desktops.

Also Read

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC review: Budget neckband earphones with ANC

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Vivo X90 Pro review: A camera-focused phone backed by top-notch performance

OnePlus Pad review: Promising tablet let down by limitations in Android OS

OPPO Enco Air3 Pro review: Premium features and expansive sound on budget

HP Dragonfly G4 review: Ticks the right boxes for a premium business laptop

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro review: Budget earbuds with ANC, Hi-res spatial audio

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC review: Budget neckband earphones with ANC

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus review: Spatial sound in minimal setup

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Thin, light, and a foldable done right

Topics : Kingston HyperX Data storage Technology Microsoft Window

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesWorld Athletics 2023Stocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesIMD Weather ForecastNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieICSI CS Result 2023HP Dragonfly G4 ReviewShoppers Stop Share Price

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPOTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 25): Heavy rains in many states till 26 AugustLIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's GoyalIndia's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon